One of the biggest revelations in WWE Unreal Season 2 is the release of R-Truth over the summer of 2025, which Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque broke down.

In fact, it doesn't sound like R-Truth was released by WWE; rather, the contract expired, and the promotion didn't intend on renewing it. It may have been partially due to money, as the two sides may have been separated on this topic.

“We got to a point in Truth's run where his contract was coming up, when you are dealing with contracts and money, and you're very far apart in the numbers and communication breaks down, it's very easy for both sides to read into the communications differently,” Triple H explained. “Okay, well, if you're not going to come [to] us, then, Truth, we're gonna let your contract lapse.”

Part of the negotiation tactic was hoping this would “force his hand” and get R-Truth back into the negotiations. However, this is not what happened, as he sent a message out on social media saying he was “released.”

So, was R-Truth ever released by WWE?

Triple H then clarified that R-Truth was “never not under contract with” the promotion. Meanwhile, R-Truth — who was “hurt” by the matter — confirmed that he felt as though he was “released.”

Road Dogg, who is Truth's close friend, even understood the business side of the matter. “While it broke my heart, it made perfect business sense to not renew his contract,” Road Dogg stated. “At his age, you might not get that reward back.”

Luckily, Truth and WWE were able to come to an agreement. He returned less than a week after announcing his “release.” R-Truth made his surprise return at Money in the Bank, costing John Cena and Logan Paul their match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Upon his return, R-Truth seemed destined for a more dramatic character, going by Ron Killings (his government name). However, since then, he has reverted to his comedic character.