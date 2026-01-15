UFC’s return to Mexico City on February 28 is steadily turning into a showcase of local talent and seasoned veterans, with Douglas Silva de Andrade set to face Javier Reyes in a newly added bantamweight bout. The event, branded UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Almabayev, goes down at Arena CDMX and streams on Paramount+, marking the promotion’s first trip back to the capital since early 2025.

Silva de Andrade brings more than a decade of high-level experience into the matchup, known for a pressure-heavy striking style and a willingness to bite down on the mouthpiece in wild exchanges. Reyes, representing the new wave of Mexican talent, gets a massive opportunity in front of a home crowd, where an upset over a veteran name could instantly elevate his standing in a deep bantamweight division.

Impressive performance from Javier Reyes tonight 😮‍💨 He gets the first round finish at #DWCS! pic.twitter.com/b1SjypjwjI — UFC (@ufc) September 24, 2025

The booking fits the broader theme of UFC Mexico, which leans into national stars and prospects, spearheaded by former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno’s main-event clash with Asu Almabayev. With Ailin Perez vs. Macy Chiasson serving as a key co-main attraction and local names like Edgar Chairez, Imanol Rodriguez, and Santiago Luna sprinkled across the card, the atmosphere in Arena CDMX is poised to be intense from the opening prelim.

Add in the recently announced veteran-versus-prospect showdown between Bobby Green and Daniel Zellhuber at lightweight, and UFC Mexico is shaping up as a pivotal card for Latin American MMA narratives heading into the rest of 2026. For Silva de Andrade and Reyes, that means their February 28 meeting is more than just another bantamweight fight; it is a high-stakes stage to either reaffirm veteran relevance or signal the arrival of another Mexican contender.

UFC Mexico Confirmed Fights