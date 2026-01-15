The UFC's return to the Pacific Northwest continues to shape up as one of the most compelling fight cards the promotion has offered in recent memory. On March 28 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, the organization will showcase a diverse lineup of talent headlined by former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's much-anticipated comeback against rising contender Joe Pyfer. However, the undercard is generating significant buzz of its own, particularly with the addition of featherweight prospect Lerryan Douglas facing UFC veteran Julian Erosa.

Erosa's inclusion on the UFC Seattle card represents an exciting opportunity for the 29-year-old striker to continue building momentum in the talent-rich featherweight division. Known for his technical striking and fight IQ, Erosa brings a veteran presence to what should be a compelling matchup against the heavy-hitting Douglas. The featherweight division has become increasingly competitive in recent years, with fighters consistently delivering high-caliber performances that captivate fans worldwide. This bout fits perfectly into that narrative, offering viewers an engaging preliminary card fight that could easily steal the show.

Lerryan Douglas gets the KO in just over 30 seconds 🤯 #DWCS pic.twitter.com/OQyMmXo9Ke — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2025

UFC Seattle Confirmed Fights

The full Seattle lineup reflects the UFC's commitment to delivering substance throughout the entire card, rather than relying solely on headline-grabbing main event talent. From the heavyweight clash between ranked contenders Marcin Tybura and Valter Walker to the women's strawweight showdown between Nicolle Caliari and Caroline Foro, every fight carries implications for fighters looking to climb the divisional rankings. The co-main event rematch between former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and surging contender Maycee Barber adds another layer of championship-level intrigue.

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Joe Pyfer (Middleweight)

Co-Main Event: Alexa Grasso vs. Maycee Barber (Women's Flyweight)

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Valter Walker

Women's Flyweight: Casey O'Neill vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Women's Strawweight: Nicolle Caliari vs. Caroline Foro

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Featherweight: Kangjie Zhu vs. Márcio Barbosa

Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Lerryan Douglas

With Erosa and Douglas stepping into the octagon at Climate Pledge Arena, they'll look to make a statement performance in front of what is expected to be a packed house in Seattle. The Emerald City has quickly become a premier destination for UFC events, and the March 28 card is poised to be yet another memorable night for the organization in the Pacific Northwest.