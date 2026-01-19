Despite his heavy presence on the internet and popularity on streaming platforms, American streamer IShowSpeed is also a widely known name in the sporting community. Often seen performing athletic feats, actively wrestling in WWE, and appearing at soccer events, IShowSpeed again made the headlines when he recently clashed with boxer and MMA fighter Francis Ngannou.

In a clip now going viral on social media, Ngannou was spotted delivering a playful punch to IShowSpeed's gut during a pitchside meeting ahead of the African Cup of Nations final. What began as a friendly conversation between the two popular figures quickly turned into a viral moment, showcasing Ngannou's raw strength.

Appearing at the AFCO Final, “Speed” indulged in a conversation with Ngannou, claiming that he’s trying to learn how to box. “I want to learn how to fight.” Despite a warning, “Speed” insisted on taking a punch. It was soon followed by Ngannou delivering a light playful punch to the 20-year-old, which immediately dropped him to the floor and made him go cross-eyed.

Francis Ngannou punching IShowSpeed pitch side at the AFCON final 😅 pic.twitter.com/5IhalWnybo — ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) January 18, 2026

The immediate reaction of the nearby crowd, which was soon followed by the clip going viral on social media, prompted fans to comment on the swift transition from playful discussion to a display of top-tier strength. However, “Speed” was able to get back on his feet quickly and attempted to downplay the damage. The two followed it up by shaking hands later, confirming there were no hard feelings following the gritty exchange.

“One day, I'll get my revenge,” IShowSpeed claimed in the conclusive moments of the video before the two burst out laughing. Despite no hard feelings or serious intentions, the video became a talking point on the internet and displayed both the humorous and painful side of fighting.