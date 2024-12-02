Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle Griner, is the newest member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Griner joined the Delta Beta Omega chapter in Phoenix, Arizona, last month but took to her personal Instagram account last week to make an official announcement.

She was met with a lot of warm congratulations from social media comments, including comments from Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese and fellow members of Alpha Kappa Alpha and Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson.

Griner posted pictures of herself wearing Alpha Kappa Kappa paraphernalia with the caption, “A very blessed girl to have gained a lifetime of sisters.”

Reese reacted to Griner’s post with two heart-eye emojis in the comment section. Wilson responded with the comment, “C'mon, Soror!!!!,”

While at the University of South Carolina in Fall 2017, Wilson joined the Theta Gamma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha. Griner responded to Wilson’s comment with an enthusiastic, “Hey Sister!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherelle T. Griner (@cherelletgriner)

In addition to joining a Black Greek Letter Organization (BGLO), Griner is also an HBCU graduate. She graduated from North Carolina Central University Law School in 2022. During that time her wife, Brittany Griner, had been held in a Russian prison on drug smuggling charges. Despite the difficulties in her personal life, she was able to graduate with her Juris Doctor degree with honors. She shared the news on her personal Instagram account.

“Final grades dropped, I’ll be graduating law school with honors (cum laude)! This was no easy feat, and truthfully I didn’t even know I could do it,” Cherelle Griner wrote in a caption days before graduating.

“Best believe, I’ll never doubt me again,” Griner continued. Cherelle also added that her degree comes from an HBCU school. “I didn’t just go to law school—I went to one of THE 6 HBCU law schools remaining! The way my ancestors are smiling,” she added.

The sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University by nine collegiate women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest Greek-letter organization for Black women. Other WNBA stars who are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha include Tiffany Mitchell, Morgan Tuck, and former WNBA President Lisa Borders.