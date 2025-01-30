ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Akron is red-hot and on a big winning streak, while Kent State has also had a solid season but has been more inconsistent in conference play. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Akron-Kent State prediction and pick.

Akron is 15-5 this season and surging. They have won eight straight games and are undefeated in MAC Play, with an 8-0 record, highlighted by a giant win against Miami (OH). Nate Johnson is a star for the Zips, and they will need him to steer this offense well enough into the teeth of the best defense in the conference. Akron can make a statement as the best team in the conference

Kent State is 13-7 this season, but it has been inconsistent in MAC play, with a 4-4 record. Its only notable win in the conference was over Toledo, and it has had some big losses to Alabama, Auburn, and UC Irvine out of conference. VonCameron Davis is the biggest key on an offense that has had a rough season. With a win in this matchup, they can get over .500 in the conference.

Here are the Akron-Kent State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Akron-Kent State Odds

Akron: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Kent State: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch Akron vs. Kent State

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: CBSSN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Akron Will Cover The Spread/Win

Akron's offense is the best in the MAC and is key to their undefeated conference record. They score 84 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.6%, and have a three-point percentage of 36.2%. It's also worth noting that they are 104th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency rating at 110.6. As good as this offense is, only three Zips are averaging over double digits in scoring.

Nate and Tavari Johnson are the focal points of this offense. Nate averages 13.4 points per game, while Tavari averages 4.2 assists per game. The Zips have shown they score on anyone in MAC Play, and that should be no different in this game against Kent State. The Golden Flashes have the best defense in the conference, but I trust the Zips offense more.

Akron's defense has been solid and has not had to be amazing due to the offense being as good as they have been. They allow 73 points per game, 41.8% from the field, and 31.8% from behind the arc. James Okonkwo has emerged as the best rebounder for the Zips and a big key for the team down low. He leads the team in rebounds with 7.6 per game and is second in blocks, behind only Amani Lyles, who has 1.1 per game.

Then, regarding on-ball defense, three Zips are averaging at least one steal, with Nate Johnson leading the team with two per game. This defense has been solid at best, but they get a great matchup against the Golden Flashes because Kent State has had trouble scoring from most players outside of VonCameron Davis. This is a favorable matchup for the Zips entering this game on this side of the court.

Kent State has had the worst offense in the MAC. He averages 70 points per game, has a field-goal percentage of 41.7%, and a three-point percentage of 28.9%. Three Golden Flashes players are averaging over double digits in an offense that has had a rough year. VonCameron Davis is the most reliable scorer on this offense and leads the team with 15.9 points per game. Cian Medley then leads the team in assists with 4.3 per game out of the backcourt.

This offense only has one scorer that can change the game: Davis. Jalen Sullinger is second in scoring with 12.2 points per game, and he might end up being the X-factor with the Zips keying in on Davis all game. This offense is hard to trust in this matchup.

Why Kent State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State's defense has been great and is the best in the MAC. They allow 64.2 points per game, 40.9% from the field, and 31.6% from behind the arc. In KenPom, they are 52nd in adjusted defensive efficiency with a 98.8 rating.

On defense, the frontcourt has not been impressive. Cli'Ron Hornbreak is the leading rebounder, with 6.4 per game. He also leads the team in blocks, with 1.1 per game. Finally, when it comes to on-ball defense, three players average at least one steal, with Davis leading the way with 1.4 per game.

The Golden Flashes' defense can stop most teams in this conference, but this will be a prime matchup because of Akron's strong offense.

Final Akron-Kent State Prediction & Pick

Akron is the king of the MAC conference, but Kent State is the play. Kent State has the juice at home, and with how well they are playing on defense, they need to slow down and do enough to keep things close. I also think VonCameron Davis is a prime X-factor in this game. Akron should still win because they are better, especially with the Johnsons, but Kent State keeps this game close.

Final Akron-Kent State Prediction & Pick: Kent State -1.5 (-110)