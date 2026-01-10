The Atlanta Falcons are tearing it all down to the studs this offseason after missing the playoffs for the eighth straight year. Owner Arthur Blank promised an organizational overhaul. And he kicked off the sweeping changes by firing head coach Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot.

The Falcons finished strong, stringing together four straight wins to close the season. While Atlanta improved to 8-9 and ended the year on a high note, it was not enough to save Morris’ job.

With the comprehensive shakeup underway, the Dallas Cowboys reached out to request an interview with Jeff Ulbrich for their defensive coordinator opening. But Jerry Jones discovered that Ulbrich is overhaul-proof. The Falcons denied the Cowboys’ request, according to FOX Sports’ Greg Auman. However, Atlanta did offer up Zac Robinson, who is free to take offensive coordinator meetings.

Falcons keep Jeff Ulbrich away from Cowboys

Ulbrich joined the Falcons staff under Morris in 2025. Atlanta snapped him up following his departure from the New York Jets. The former linebacker turned defensive coach spent the previous four seasons as the Jets’ DC. And he closed out the 2024 campaign as interim head coach following Woody Johnson’s completely rational and smart decision to fire Robert Saleh after Week 5.

While the Falcons are rebuilding in the wake of their eighth consecutive losing season, Blank wants Ulbrich to stick around. Atlanta’s owner stated that he’d recommend Ulbrich to whoever is hired as the team’s next head coach. However, Blank won’t insist on Ulbrich being retained. He’ll allow the new HC to make his own staffing decision.

In addition to finding a head coach and general manager this offseason, the Falcons will also create a new front office job. Atlanta’s “president of football” will establish the team’s “vision and identity,” according to Blank. The coach and GM will report to the Falcons’ president. And former quarterback Matt Ryan is expected to land the gig.

The Cowboys moved on from Matt Eberflus after one season. Jerry Jones is on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator to pair with Brian Schottenheimer in his second year as Dallas' head coach.