Al Shorta attacker Ahmed Zero has left social media in a frenzy by trolling all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al Shorta man posted a picture of himself alongside the Al Nassr superstar. However, he added the caption, “With the second-best player in history.”

This development came shortly before Al Nassr played Al Shorta. Zero's team was defeated by Ronaldo's team by 1-0. The Portuguese scored the winner from the penalty spot to ensure that his team reached the Arab Club Champions Cup final for the first time.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a worldwide figure and is statistically the most famous name on Instagram. Hence, when you try to act funny with one of the greatest players to kick a ball, there will be a reaction. Ronaldo fans are after Zero for trying to troll their idol, whereas Lionel Messi fans seem to be loving it.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After moving to Al Nassr from Manchester United in December 2022, Ronaldo's popularity in the Middle East has skyrocketed. Alongside his popularity, his addition to the Saudi Pro League has resulted in many top football talents leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia. For example, we have seen Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kante, and Karim Benzema come to the Saudi Pro League.

Regardless of what Zero's intention was, Ronaldo has had a great 2023 year. After kicking out his team in the semi-final, he single-handedly carried Al Nassr to their first Arab Club Champions Cup title after beating Al Hilal 2-1 after extra time. Since making his debut for the Saudi Pro League club, he has scored 20 goals and provided three assists in 25 games.