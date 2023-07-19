Alex Telles is set to reunite with his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo as he joins Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, reported by goal.com. The left-back, who has been surplus to requirements at United, will make the move for a bargain fee of £4 million ($5.2m).

Telles spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Sevilla after his form dropped off at United. He was initially signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer of 2020 for £15.4 million ($20m) and established himself as the club's first-choice left-back. However, with the arrival of Tyrell Malacia last year, Telles found himself on the fringes of the squad.

According to renowned transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the move to Al-Nassr is now finalized, and Telles is set to earn a lucrative salary of £7 million ($9.1m) per season in Saudi Arabia. This move will see Telles reunite with his former United teammate Ronaldo, with whom he had previously played together at Old Trafford.

The official announcement of Telles' transfer to Al-Nassr is expected in the coming days, and he will be unveiled as a player for the Saudi club. The new Saudi season is scheduled to kick off on August 11.

Telles joins a growing list of players who have made the switch from European clubs to the Middle East this summer. The move provides him with a fresh start and an opportunity to reignite his career alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, as both players look to make an impact in the Saudi Pro League.

As Telles embarks on this new chapter in his career, the focus will be on his performances for Al-Nassr and his contributions to the team's success in the upcoming season.