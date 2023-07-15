In a surprising turn of events, it appears that Sadio Mane is set to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and make a move to the Saudi Pro League. The former Liverpool star in talks with Al-Nassr, with his representatives meeting with the club on Thursday to discuss a potential deal, reported by goal.com.

Mane's time at Bayern Munich has been challenging, as he struggled to replicate the success he had during his six years at Liverpool. With limited playing time and difficulties adjusting to life in Germany, the Senegalese international is now seeking a fresh start elsewhere. Al-Nassr, known for their ambition in acquiring top talent, has emerged as a potential destination for the 31-year-old winger.

However, the timing of this potential move raises questions, as Al-Nassr is currently facing a ban on registering new players. The ban stems from their failure to fulfill financial obligations regarding former Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa. Before any deal for Mane can progress, the Saudi Arabian club will need to resolve this issue and have the ban lifted by FIFA.

While discussions between Mane's representatives and Al-Nassr continue, it remains uncertain whether a deal can be finalized in the coming days. In the meantime, Mane will remain at Bayern Munich unless Al-Nassr can resolve their ban and secure his services.

Fans of both Mane and Al-Nassr will be eagerly following the developments, as the potential acquisition of the talented winger would further enhance the club's reputation and ambitions. If the deal goes through, Mane would join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, adding star power and excitement to the competition.

As the negotiations unfold, the football world will be watching to see if Sadio Mane's next chapter will indeed take him to the Saudi Pro League, where he would embark on a new challenge and aim to rediscover the form that made him one of the Premier League's most electrifying players during his time at Liverpool.