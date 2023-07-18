RB Leipzig has emerged as the destination for PSG‘s Xavi Simons, as the Dutch starlet is set to join the German club on loan for the upcoming 2022-23 season, reported by goal.com. Simons will undergo a medical at Leipzig within the next 24 hours before completing the loan move. PSG has decided that this loan spell will provide the 20-year-old with valuable first-team experience, with the intention of integrating him into their squad upon his return to Parc des Princes next summer.

RB Leipzig, however, will not have an option to buy Simons at the end of his loan spell, indicating that PSG views him as an integral part of their long-term plans. The talented attacking midfielder had attracted interest from other clubs, including Manchester United, who were keen on securing a loan deal for the promising youngster. However, United will now have to shift their focus to alternative targets as Simons is set to join Leipzig.

Simons initially left PSG in the summer of 2021, joining PSV Eindhoven, where he impressed under the guidance of former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy. During his time at PSV, Simons showcased his immense potential, winning the Golden Boot in the Eredivisie and helping his team secure the Johan Cruyff Shield and Dutch Cup titles. PSG exercised their option to buy him back for €6 million, recognizing his talent and the need to secure his services for the future.

PSV confirmed Xavi Simons' departure in an official statement, acknowledging his contribution to the team and wishing him success in his new adventure with RB Leipzig. Simons will now embark on a new chapter in his career, eager to make an impact in the Bundesliga and continue his development as one of the most promising young talents in European football.