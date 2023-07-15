Al-Nassr‘s pursuit of top talent continues, as the Saudi Arabian club expresses interest in signing Manchester United full-back Alex Telles, reported by goal.com. Despite currently serving a transfer ban due to financial obligations, Al-Nassr has set their sights on the Brazilian defender, who could potentially reunite with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Telles, who joined Manchester United in 2020, spent the previous season on loan at Sevilla. During his time at United, he had the opportunity to play alongside Ronaldo, and a potential reunion in Saudi Arabia could be on the horizon.

However, Al-Nassr's pursuit of Telles may prove challenging due to their transfer ban. The ban was imposed on the club after they failed to pay add-ons related to the signing of Ahmed Musa from Leicester City back in 2018. The ban restricts their ability to register new players unless the financial obligations are settled.

Despite the obstacles, Al-Nassr remains determined to bolster their squad and compete at the highest level. Alongside their pursuit of Telles, the club is also reportedly eyeing a move for Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, showcasing their ambition to attract top talent.

Meanwhile, Manchester United has been actively shaping their squad this summer, with significant investments already made in players like Mason Mount. The club is also in talks to secure the services of Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana and is looking to strengthen their striking options.

As the transfer window progresses, Alex Telles' potential move to Al-Nassr and the reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo will be closely monitored by football enthusiasts. The Saudi Pro League continues to make waves in the global football landscape, attracting notable names and providing a new stage for players to showcase their skills.

It remains to be seen whether Al-Nassr can navigate their transfer ban and successfully acquire Telles, but their ambition to build a competitive squad is evident. The Saudi Arabian club aims to make a statement in the football world and establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with.