Will there ever be a more prolific goalscorer than Cristiano Ronaldo? The Al Nassr continues his amazing goalscoring form in the Middle East as he scored his 850th career goal in a 5-1 demolition job over Al Hazm. It is his 26th goal for the club and sixth in his last three games for Al Nassr. At this point in his career, it almost feels like Ronaldo breaks a record every time he puts the ball in the net.

Alongside his 850th goal, the Portuguese legend also provided two assists to his teammates to show that he still has it in him to be an effective creative outlet. It is Al Nassr's third consecutive win in the Saudi Pro League after suffering defeats in their opening two games. Ronaldo missed the first couple of Saudi Pro League games due to an injury sustained in the Arab Club Champions Cup final last month.

𝟴𝟱𝟬 career goals for Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽️🤩 pic.twitter.com/k6CWBFEFWl — LiveScore (@livescore) September 2, 2023

However, the Portugal captain is back in form, bringing Al Nassr on the right track. Ronaldo was quick to show his excitement on his Twitter account, saying, “Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let's go @AlNassrFC.. 850 career goals and still counting!”

It has been a remarkable evolution in Ronaldo's game. He is a player who became a top-quality winger throughout his Manchester United and early Real Madrid years and now has become a quality goalscorer. At the age of 38, he doesn't have the legs to dribble past opponents like he did in his United days. However, he still has an incredible football brain and can find out spaces to score the goals.