Cristiano Ronaldo‘s intense and focused approach to training has been revealed by his Al-Nassr teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who described the Portuguese star as “angry” during training sessions, reported by goal.com. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr last year and immediately took on the captain's armband, making a significant impact with 14 goals in 19 games. However, despite his individual success, he couldn't guide the team to any major trophies in his first six months at the club.

Ghareeb shed light on Ronaldo's disciplined and serious lifestyle, stating that the forward gets angry if he loses in training, despite his numerous European championships and individual accolades. Ronaldo's commitment is also evident in his early attendance at training, arriving before many of his teammates. Ghareeb expressed his gratitude for the support he receives from Ronaldo, emphasizing that training alongside the Portuguese superstar fills him with enthusiasm.

Ronaldo's influence at Al-Nassr extends beyond the training ground. The Saudi Pro League is aiming to build a league of global superstars ahead of the 2023-24 season. While progress on securing Lionel Messi has slowed, Karim Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, recently completed a move to Al-Ittihad. Additionally, World Cup winner N'Golo Kante is nearing a transfer to the league champions. It is speculated that up to nine players could join Ronaldo in the Middle East by the end of the summer.

As Ronaldo looks to the future, he hopes to lead Al-Nassr to the top of the Pro League and secure the club's tenth title since its establishment in 1974. The 38-year-old forward will be determined to bounce back from a trophyless season and continue making a significant impact on the field, driven by his fierce training mentality and unwavering dedication to success.