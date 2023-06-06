N'Golo Kante, the midfield dynamo of Chelsea, is edging closer to a potential move to the Saudi Arabian Pro League, where he could join the ranks of Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema, reported by Fabrizio Romano.

According to sources, Saudi emissaries have traveled to London with an official proposal to present to Kante. The bid is said to include a salary package that could reach a staggering €100 million, taking into account image rights and commercial deals. Two clubs, Al Ittihad and Al Nassr, are reportedly keen on securing the services of the French midfielder.

This development comes after Kante had been close to finalizing a new deal with Chelsea back in March. However, the lure of a lucrative move to the Middle East seems to have captured his attention.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If the transfer materializes, Kante would be joining a growing list of high-profile players who have made their way to the Saudi Arabian Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo, who endured a challenging season in Saudi Arabia, finishing as runners-up in the championship, would potentially become Kante's teammate. Furthermore, Karim Benzema, another former Real Madrid star, has already sealed a move to a rival team, Al-Ittihad. The addition of Kante would further enhance the league's reputation, potentially setting the stage for other high-profile transfers, such as a potential move for Lionel Messi.

It remains to be seen how Chelsea and Kante will respond to this proposal. The French international has been an instrumental figure at Stamford Bridge, playing a crucial role in the club's recent successes. Supporters will undoubtedly be eager to see whether Kante's loyalty lies with Chelsea or if a move to the Saudi Arabian Pro League could be on the horizon.