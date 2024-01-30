Real Madrid fans will be loving this news as Karim Benzema might reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Karim Benzema's stint with Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad seems to be nearing an early exit, sparking speculation about a potential move to another Saudi team. Reports from L'Équipe suggest that the former Real Madrid striker, aged 36, is in talks with a new club in the Gulf state, fueling rumors of a reunion with old ally Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Benzema and Ronaldo's formidable partnership at Real Madrid, where they achieved immense success, including four Champions League titles and two LaLiga triumphs, is well-documented. The French striker is reportedly seeking a way out of Al Ittihad after being frozen out by coach Marcelo Gallardo, with a loan move to another Saudi Pro League club on the cards for the remainder of the season.

The Saudi capital, Riyadh, houses four teams in the league, but options seem to be narrowed down to Al Nassr and Al Hilal. While Al Riyadh and Al Shabab may be ruled out due to their limited participation in attracting big-name players, Al Nassr and Al Hilal have actively secured European talents.

Al Hilal remains a formidable option with a seven-point lead over Al Nassr at the top of the Saudi league. However, the potential reunion of Benzema and Ronaldo at Al Nassr adds an intriguing dynamic to the mix, especially with Sadio Mané also in the attacking lineup.

As the Saudi Pro League takes a midseason break, Al Nassr and Al Hilal are set to face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. Adding Benzema to either team could prove pivotal in the title race, raising questions about the experienced striker's impact on Riyadh's football landscape. The coming weeks are likely to unveil Benzema's next destination, with fans eagerly anticipating the possibility of witnessing a reunion that once thrived in the iconic white of Real Madrid.