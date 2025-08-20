Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, were hit with divorce rumors three months after they tied the knot.

The couple got married in Tennessee after three years of dating. However, on Tuesday (Aug. 19), the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie made headlines involving Lenee allegedly filing for divorce. As if the divorce rumors weren't enough, according to the viral post, she was allegedly asking for $40 million. While the whispers of there being trouble in paradise hit the rumor mill, it was quickly debunked with several reports.

How did the rumor with Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee begin?

The rumor began with social media users reacting to a viral post that claimed the newlyweds were getting divorced and that Lenee was asking for $40 million.

Everyone saw this, except him😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yXoZp2oynl — E. Saint Lerah (@SayLodge) August 16, 2025

However, fans misinterpreted a video of Lenee crying with a caption reflecting on how her relationship last year was in the headlines.

“I wish I could go back and hug December me, because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way,” she wrote in the caption.

“I don't even recognize the girl anymore,” she continued. “The amount you can grown and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding.”

She ended her message with hoping that others can look beyond rumors as well.

“I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this,” she added. “Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you.”

Last year, Lenee and Hunter went viral when the social media personality shared how the then-NFL prospect was not “her type.” She then clarified her comments in a since-deleted TikTok video.

“That is not true at all. The real reason [is] because he DMed me when he had a girlfriend,” Lenee says in the since-deleted video about why she decided to ignore Hunter at the time due to his relationship status not because of his looks.

“I exited the message and he sat there until he was single. I don't do home-wrecking, I'm not a sidepiece, I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman 'cause I would never want it done to me,” she continued.

She added in more detail why she decided to leave Hunter's message unopened. “So when I said he wasn't my type, I meant because he was younger than me. I never dated anybody younger than me, and he had cheated on his girlfriend,” she explained. “I don't know if your type is cheater but mine isn't. So no, he wasn't my type at first off of those two things.”

Another allegation fans made towards the couple was that they believed that Lenee was not interested in Hunter and just wanted him for the money which they reiterated with the fake post.

How their relationship is actually going?

Despite social media spreading the vicious rumor, the couple enjoyed their honeymoon over in the Turks & Caicos and Hunter recently shared they are expanding their family by adopting a cat.

After they got married in May, Lenee wrote a sweet tribute to her now husband.

“On 02/26/2022 you first asked me to be your girlfriend. Now 3.5 years later, on 05/24/2025, I became your wife. You make me the happiest woman on this planet and I am so excited to spend forever with you,” Lenee wrote in the caption of their wedding photos on Instagram.

Lenee and Hunter have not responded to these rumors as of this writing.