Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning performance at Al-Nassr garners praise from manager Luis Castro, highlighting the football icon's dedication.

Luis Castro, the manager of Al Nassr, has been effusive in his praise for Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable form since joining the Saudi side. Despite a challenging 2022 and his early departure from Manchester United, Ronaldo has showcased exceptional performance in the ongoing league campaign.

The Portuguese superstar has seemingly aged like fine wine, demonstrating an astonishing run of form in 2023. At 38, the Al Nassr man has scored an impressive 45 goals, surpassing prominent names like Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane by two goals and trailing just behind Erling Haaland.

As cited by @cristiano7TheG on X, Castro expressed astonishment at the striker's relentless drive despite approaching 39. He highlighted Ronaldo's unwavering passion for the game, commending the veteran's consistency in training and on-field performance.

The Al Nassr coach further emphasized Ronaldo's intrinsic motivation, noting the footballer's exceptional commitment and focus, which set him apart even at his age.

Acknowledging Ronaldo's GOAT (Greatest of All Time) status, Castro hailed the Portuguese icon's recent goal against Al-Khaleej as ‘fantastic,' stating, “Cristiano is number one in the world. He's a fantastic person and a professional. It's incredible.”

Underlining Ronaldo's impact, Castro credited the footballer for simplifying the game with his astounding abilities, a sentiment echoed after Ronaldo's thunderous strike against Al-Khaleej. The goal extended his scoring streak and contributed to Al Nassr's victory, securing three crucial points for the team.

Castro took charge of Al Nassr in July following Rudi Garcia's departure and has witnessed Ronaldo's ability to elevate the team's performance. Ronaldo's remarkable record includes 15 goals in 16 appearances this season, further solidifying his significance to the Saudi Pro League with 12 goals in just 11 matches.

The Portuguese superstar's relentless prowess and consistent goal-scoring form continue to dazzle fans and affirm his enduring legacy in football, leaving an indelible mark in Al Nassr's journey this season.