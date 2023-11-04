Superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo gave his club a stylish lead in Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League matchup against Al-Khaleej.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr FC are taking on Al-Khaleej in an intriguing pro soccer matchup. Al-Nassr has 9 wins, 2 draws, and just two losses so far in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season. Ronaldo scored a goal during the first half of the Al-Nassr game that had fans going crazy at Al-Awwal Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives Al-Nassr the lead with a crazy goal

Ronaldo received the ball after his football club made a defensive stop. The veteran forward faked out an Al-Khaleej defender before kicking the ball into the far right side of the goal.

WHAT A GOAL FROM CRISTIANO RONALDO 🤯 pic.twitter.com/B8mi95naN1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 4, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo still has it as he tries to lead Al-Nassr to their 10th win of the season. The 38-year-old came into the game with 11 goals on 67 shots to go with 6 assists, per ESPN. He is the team leader in both goals and assists. Ronaldo is not the only one heating up the turf for Al-Nassr.

Defender Alymeric Laporte scored the club's second goal of the game. His contribution was huge, as the 29-year-old had yet to score after eight starts.

Al-Khaleej has struggled during the matchup. The club has only had possession of the ball for 30% of the regulation compared to Al-Nassr's 70%. The team has yet to score a goal. Although, they have attempted eight shots.

Al-Khaleej has been cold in Saudi Pro League play so far. The club only has two wins to go with its four draws and six losses. Despite their underwhelming performances, there is still time to make a run against the might of Ronaldo and Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo aims to close the game strong and continue his club's next AFC Champions League match against Al-Duhail.