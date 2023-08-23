Alabama A&M University has reported a 45 percent increase in revenue from licensed apparel this year, per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. The surge in sales can be attributed to the university's strategic partnership with the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC) and the addition of new vendors, which have helped bring a wider range of AAMU merchandise to the market.

Among the notable contributors to the retail sales growth of AAMU-branded apparel are Sam's Club with a staggering 328 percent increase, followed by Nike (96%), Kohl's (80%), Amazon (64%), Belk (58%), and many others. Non-apparel goods have also experienced a surge in sales, resulting in an overall 28 percent increase in total sales for the AAMU licensing program this fiscal year.

Assistant Vice President Aaron Thompson attributes the rise in licensing revenue not only to the university's growing enrollment and athletic success but also to the strong brand affinity and loyalty to official vendors. Thompson emphasizes the importance of fostering great partnerships with licensees, as they directly support the university's mission.

“Rising enrollment and athletics success are traditional factors in driving licensing revenue,” Thompson said in the statement. “But, nothing beats brand affinity and loyalty to official vendors. Great partnerships with our licensees generate direct support to the University.”

While Alabama A&M University plans to expand its merchandise offerings through new agreements, university officials are determined to crack down on unlicensed reproduction of AAMU marks and trademarks. The CLC plays a pivotal role in connecting the university with a wide variety of product manufacturers and service providers, ensuring that all items embellished with university marks adhere to licensing guidelines. Thompson warns that unauthorized use of university marks and brand elements will not go unnoticed or unchecked.

The university remains committed to its licensing program's growth and protecting the integrity of its brand. With rising demand for Alabama A&M gear, fans and supporters can expect even more exciting merchandise options in the near future.

Click here to see a list of authorized vendors for Alabama A&M.