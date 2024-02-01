Brad Bohannon is facing a 15-year show-cause order and a big fine for his betting infractions.

Alabama baseball head coach Brad Bohannon was fired last Spring because of suspicious betting activity. More details have emerged regarding the investigation into the former Crimson Tide head coach, and an in-depth list of punishments has also been released. Bohannon was giving insider information on Alabama baseball games to someone that he knew was involved in betting. This is obviously not a good look for the Crimson Tide.

“(Student-athlete) is out for sure … Lemme know when I can tell (the opposing team) … Hurry.” Brad Bohannon said in a text, according to an article from the NCAA.

That person that Bohannon was texting tried to place a $100,000 dollar bet on the Alabama game after that, but he was only allowed to place $15,000 because of suspicious activity. The NCAA recently released a statement on the situation.

“Integrity of games is of the utmost importance to NCAA members, and the panel is deeply troubled by Bohannon's unethical behavior,” Vince Nicastro, deputy commissioner and chief operating officer of the Big East and chief hearing officer for the panel, said in the statement. “Coaches, student-athletes and administrators have access to information deemed valuable to those involved in betting. Improperly sharing that information for purposes of sports betting cuts to the heart of the honesty and sportsmanship we expect of our members and is particularly egregious when shared by those who have the ability to influence the outcome of games.”

We also now know the punishments that the former Alabama coach will face. The punishments include 15-year show-cause order and $5,000 fine. Here is the full list:

“Three years of probation.

A $5,000 fine.

A 15-year show-cause order for Bohannon. During the show-cause order, any employing member institution shall restrict Bohannon from any athletically related position. If Bohannon becomes employed during the show-cause period, he shall be suspended for 100% of the baseball regular season for the first five seasons of his employment.

Alabama will retain EPIC Global Solutions to provide a comprehensive gambling harm and student-athlete protection education program for student-athletes, coaches and athletics administrators.”

This is quite the development, and it's certainly not a good look for the Alabama baseball team.