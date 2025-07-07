The Los Angeles Clippers are doubling down on their title window, re-signing James Harden during NBA Free Agency. He agreed to a two-year, $81.5 million contract, a deal that reflects both commitment and flexibility. It includes a base salary of $39.2 million for the 2025–26 season. Harden also holds a player option for 2026–27. If he picks up that option, he’ll be guaranteed $13.3 million in the second year.

The contract structure gives Harden a short-term raise and keeps his future open. It aligns his timeline with the Clippers’ veteran core. The front office also gains flexibility to make moves. With additional cap space, they can strengthen the roster during the Clippers NBA Free Agency push.

At 35, Harden remains one of the league’s most skilled playmakers. He’s coming off a season where he averaged 22.8 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game, proof that he can still carry a significant load. His steady production and high basketball IQ were instrumental in helping the Clippers earn a top-five seed in the Western Conference and push a playoff series to the limit.

Article Continues Below

The new contract also shows strong confidence in Harden’s leadership and conditioning. While critics have questioned his past playoff performances, the Clippers clearly recognize the value he brings on and off the floor. He runs the offense, hits timely shots, and supports stars like Kawhi Leonard, making him a vital piece in their championship chase.

Still, the player option looms as a calculated move. It gives James Harden leverage while giving the Clippers an escape hatch if they need to pivot. Whether he opts in or tests free agency again next summer, both sides retain flexibility.

But with Harden back, Kawhi healthy, and the roster poised to reload through Clippers NBA Free Agency moves, the Clippers aren’t just chasing respect, they’re chasing a ring. Could this finally be the year the Clippers break through and raise their first NBA championship banner?