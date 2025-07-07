If New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso is to win a third Home Run Derby title, it won't happen in 2025.

Unless there is a change of heart, it doesn't appear that Alonso will be joining the highly anticipated event during the 2025 MLB All-Star at Truist Park in Atlanta, telling reporters on Sunday that he's looking forward more to having an extra day of rest during the midseason break.

“I just decided not to do it this year,” Alonso said on Sunday (h/t ESPN). “I have never really fully enjoyed the three off days, so I just want to be in the best possible position to help this team win in the second half.”

Pete Alonso also shared that while he's not participating in the upcoming Home Run Derby, the door is very much open for him to join in the event in the future.

“I'm in a groove with certain things,” Alonso continued. “I definitely will do it again. It doesn't mean no forever.”

Alonso has won the Derby twice before, but got eliminated early in the 2024 edition of the contest, where he only had 12 home runs — second second-fewest in the first round. Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez ended up winning the contest, defeating Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals in the finals, 14-13.

Although he is not partaking in the Home Run Derby, the 30-year-old Pete Alonso will still be in Atlanta, as he is one of three Mets players representing their team in the MLB All-Star Game. The other two are shortstop Francisco Lindor and closer Edwin Diaz. It will be the fifth All-Star appearance by Alonso, who is batting .287/.380/.543 with 20 home runs and 73 RBIs through Sunday. His .923 OPS is also the best on the team.

Alonso, who led the big leagues with 53 home runs in his rookie season in 2019, won the Derby that year and in 2021. He joined the contest in 2022 but lost to Julio Rodriguez in the semifinals. In 2023, Rodriguez defeated him again in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, players who have already committed to the Home Run Derby are Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and James Wood of the Washington Nationals.