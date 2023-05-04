Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team is suddenly in the market for another head coach. The university has fired Brad Bohannon just days after a report surfaced about suspicious betting activity, per Mike Rodak of AL.com. The university issued a statement in light of the allegations.

“Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees. Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

Earlier this week, Alabama baseball became the center of conversations as the state of Ohio halted betting activity on the Crimson Tide. Now, days later, Brad Bohannon has been fired in a stunning turn of events. The initial reports stated there was suspicious activity regarding the LSU game, and the Crimson Tide lost all three games to top-ranked LSU on the final weekend of April.

Crimson Tide pitching coach Jason Jackson has been named the interim head coach, and they face No. 5 Vanderbilt starting on Thursday night in Tuscaloosa, so the atmosphere at the game will be interesting to see after this bombshell.

Bohannon was in his seventh season at Alabama since coming over from Auburn, and he compiled a 166–124 record with a trip to the NCAA Regional in 2021. Alabama has gone 30-15 so far this season but has a 9-12 record in SEC play.