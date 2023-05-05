Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

New details have emerged regarding the bets placed by former Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon before his firing. Bohannon placed the bets with a man via a BetMGM Sportsbook at the Cincinnati Reds home ballpark, and the man is now confirmed to be a former high school baseball coach, reports Action Network’s Darren Rovell.

The man was on the phone with Coach Bohannon before an Alabama game against LSU on April 28. After this phone call, a strange decision was made to scratch Alabama’s best pitcher from the start.

Alabama sophomore Luke Holman was benched before the game with what Alabama reported as a back injury. Holman, who leads the team in strikeouts and ERA, was replaced by reliever Hagan Banks, who hadn’t started a game in over a month. His first start back was going to now be against the number one team in the country.

The man that was on the phone with Bohannon ended up placing massive bets on the LSU moneyline, both individually and within parlays. LSU jumped out to an 8-1 lead, eventually winning the game 8-6, successfully giving this man a winning bet.

Bohannon has since been fired from the team, while the identity of the man who placed the wagers has yet to be revealed. Either way, both are heavily liable for illegally betting on this game, and will certainly be facing legal ramifications. As for the Alabama baseball team, there is no evidence that any players on the roster had anything, or knew of anything, to do with what coach Brad Bohannon was doing.