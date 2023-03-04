Alabama men’s basketball star Brandon Miller continues to be reminded of his off-the-court issues by rival fans. Miller hasn’t missed a game for the Alabama basketball team since Tuscaloosa Police alleged that he provided the gun used by former teammate Darius Miles to murder Jamea Jonae Harris on Jan. 15. Texas A&M fans showered Miller with “lock him up” chants during Saturday’s game between the SEC schools.

Brandon Miller scored 19 points in Texas A&M’s 67-61 win over Alabama. It was a rare loss for the Crimson Tide, which enter the game as the No. 2 ranked team in the country with a 26-4 record.

“Lock him up” chants when Brandon Miller is shooting free throws 😭 pic.twitter.com/SzRvlSXnA5 — Coy 🚀 (@WickedCoy) March 4, 2023

The chants about Miller’s alleged role in the deadly shooting are not new. South Carolina basketball fans also chanted “lock him up” when the Gamecocks hosted the Crimson Tide on Feb. 22.

The fans’ response and the public backlash that Miller received for the police report didn’t initially affect him on the basketball court. Miller was outstanding in Alabama’s 78-76 overtime victory over South Carolina. The freshman scored 41 points on 14-of-25 shooting. Miller scored the game-winning shot with less than a second remaining in the extra session.

It was a different story for Miller and the Alabama basketball team against Texas A&M. In front of a hostile crowd, Miller missed 16 of his 23 field goal attempts. Miller had five turnovers and just two assists in the defeat.

The Alabama crowd has continued to support the team’s best player throughout the ordeal. Miller received “MVP” chants when he was at the free-throw line to ice a 90-85 overtime victory over visiting Auburn Wednesday.

From comments made by Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats to Miller performing his “pat down” pregame ritual, the entire situation has been handled poorly by the Alabama basketball program. Miller isn’t being charged with a crime, though many critics believe that the 20-year-old should’ve sat for at least a game.

Miller and Alabama could receive all sorts of chants throughout March Madness. The Crimson Tide will be one of the favorites to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament.