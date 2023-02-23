Amid the controversy surrounding a murder case he’s been linked to, Brandon Miller was able to come up with a monster performance for Alabama basketball to lead No. 2 Crimson Tide to a 78-76 win in overtime against the South Carolina Gamecocks Wednesday night.

Brandon Miller, projected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, went off for 41 points on 14-for-25 shooting from the field, including the game’s most important buckets; he sent the game to overtime with a layup with only four seconds remaining in regulation and also gave Alabama basketball the lead for good with a game-winning basket in overtime.

What a magnificent performance from Brandon Miller tonight. Willed Alabama to victory in an otherwise-lackluster performance against South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/36osDWDUa0 — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) February 23, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If Alabama basketball was affected by the alleged role of Brandon Miller in the murder of Jamea Harris last month by Darius Miles, Miller was the last one to show it during the South Carolina game. While most of his teammates struggled versus the Gamecocks, Brandon Miller took it upon himself to put Alabama basketball on his back in order to avoid what would have been a brutal defeat. A loss to South Carolina — a sub-200 NET team — would have seriously hurt Alabama’s bid for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, but Brandin Miller was not going to let that happen.

With that win, the Crimson Tide have also added to their success after a recent 68-59 loss in Knoxville to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Brandon Miller and Alabama basketball, which improved to 24-4 overall and 14-1 in SEC play after the win against South Carolina, will take a rest before resuming action this coming Saturday versus the Arkansas Razorbacks in Tuscaloosa.