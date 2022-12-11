By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide took down a giant and in the process pulled off something that the college basketball world had not seen in 57 years before. Nate Oats steered Alabama basketball to an upset win over the No. 1 Houston Cougars on the road Saturday to the tune of a 71-65 score, thus becoming just the first team since the 1960s to victimize multiple AP No. 1 teams in a season before Jan. 1, per ESPN Stats & Info.

No. 8 Alabama pulled off the 15-point comeback to hand No. 1 Houston its first loss of the season. It’s Alabama’s 2nd win over an AP No. 1 this season. They join 1965-66 Duke as the only teams in the AP Poll era with multiple wins vs AP No. 1 teams prior to the new year.

Alabama basketball was down by four points at halftime versus the Cougars but the Crimson Tide turned things around in the final 20 minutes of the game, outscoring Houston by 10 points in that frame.

Noah Clowney led Alabama basketball with 16 points to go with 11 rebounds. The Crimson Tide’s bench came up huge as well, as it churned out a total of 27 points, while Houston’s relievers only generated 10 points.

Alabama basketball entered the game with a 7-1 overall record, with their lone loss coming at the hands of the then-No. 20 UConn Huskies in a neutral-site contest in the Phil Knight Invitational, but they rebounded from that loss the best way possible by defeating then-No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels in a four-overtime thriller.

The Crimson Tide now takes a two-day rest before getting back on the floor to face the Memphis Tigers at home on Tuesday.