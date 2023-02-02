Alabama basketball is firing on all cylinders this season, sitting at 19-3 overall and 9-0 in the SEC, which puts them in first place. And in the midst of their impressive campaign, the Crimson Tide are set to reward head coach Nate Oats with a new deal. As reported by Jon Rothstein, Oats is expected to sign an extension until 2028-29 worth more than $4 million annually.

Oats has been in charge of the program since March 2019 after four seasons coaching the University of Buffalo. Since coming to Tuscaloosa, he’s made the NCAA Tournament twice, with Bama losing in the Sweett 16 in 2020-21.

In 2022-23, Alabama looks like a legitimate No. 1 seed heading into March Madness, ranking seventh in the nation in PPG, first in rebounds, and 12th in defensive rating. Brandon Miller and Mark Sears are both balling out to lead the way for the Tide. They’ve even beat Houston, one of the title favorites.

Oats previously inked an extension in February 2021 that would keep him at the school until 2027. This new contract makes sure the 48-year-old is around for the long haul, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

This news comes just days after Alabama basketball absolutely destroyed Vanderbilt by a score of 101-44. Their only losses have come against Gonzaga, UConn, and Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide are back in action this weekend against LSU on the road.

As for Nate Oats, he’s not going anywhere and fans in Tuscaloosa will be hoping he guides the squad to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament while proving they’re more than just a football school.