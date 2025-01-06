Year one of the Kalen DeBoer era ended with a dud on New Year's Eve as the Alabama football team lost as big favorites in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan. The Crimson Tide lost to the Wolverines in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal on the first day of 2024, and they suffered another defeat against the Maize and Blue on the final day of 2024. Kalen DeBoer's first year as head coach at Alabama did not go to plan as the Crimson Tide finished the year with a 9-4 record.

Reality hit this Alabama football team like a truck last week as they lost to a 7-5 team after thinking that they should've made the College Football Playoff. A lot of SEC fans were saying that teams like Alabama or South Carolina should've been in over teams like Indiana and SMU, but then both of those teams lost in their bowl game.

The thing about Alabama's loss is that this Michigan team that already wasn't great had a lot of their best players sitting out. There was a reason why the Crimson Tide were favored by three scores, and they still couldn't get it done.

Michigan won this game behind an incredibly strong defensive first quarter. The Wolverines turned Alabama over deep in their own territory three times in a span of four plays, and in the blink of an eye, Michigan led 16-0. Once the Crimson Tide cleaned things up in the turnover department, Michigan's sluggish offense struggled to move the ball, but so did Alabama.

The second quarter was much better for the Crimson Tide as they were able to get 10 points on the board and get it to a six-point game going into halftime. That felt like a major win after the way the first quarter went, but the Michigan defense was absolutely smothering in the second half.

Alabama did a good of keeping Michigan from scoring, but they weren't able to get anything going offensively in the second half. Neither team scored in the third quarter, and then the Wolverines kicked a huge field goal to make it a two-score game with a little over seven minutes remaining in the contest.

The Crimson Tide had a response after the field goal as they kicked a field goal of their own to make a one-score game again with about four and a half minutes remaining. Alabama was able to get the ball back after that as well, but they weren't able to cash in and the Wolverines got a stop on downs. Michigan won the game 19-13.

Without the turnovers in the first quarter, Michigan would have had a tough time scoring in this one. Those turnovers definitely cost the Crimson Tide the game.

Alabama has to take care of the ball

The Alabama football team lost this game because of the turnovers. This Michigan offense was one of the worst in college football this season, and without getting gifted golden field position, they would've had a very difficult time moving the ball and putting points on the board. The Crimson Tide essentially gifted the Wolverines 16 points in the first quarter, and that was the difference in the contest.

After the first quarter, Alabama took care of the football and they outscored Michigan 13-3. The Wolverines played a great game defensively, but the Crimson Tide should've been able to win it with only 13 points. Instead, it was a disappointing loss to end a disappointing season.

Nick Saban is no longer the head coach at Alabama, and we immediately saw a pretty big decline from the Crimson Tide. Making the College Football Playoff when there were only four teams was an expectation for this program, and Alabama failed to make it with a 12 team field. Kalen DeBoer can't have another season like this or the fan base is going to grow very impatient.

College Football Playoff update

Speaking of the College Football Playoff… The ReliaQuest Bowl was a good game between two great programs, but it wasn't a CFP matchup this year. Let's take a look at where things stand in terms of the hunt for the national title as we are down to just four teams.

Boise State and Penn State got the quarterfinals started on Tuesday, and the Nittany Lions pulled away late for a 31-14 win. A strong start and finish from the Nittany Lions was the difference in this one as Boise State did play well for most of the game, but they didn't get it done in the biggest moments.

Texas and Arizona State got things going on New Year's Day, and that ended up being by far the most entraining game of the playoff so far. It looked like it was going to be a boring one early on as the Longhorns were up 14-3 before anyone could even blink, and they had a big lead for most of the game.

The Sun Devils couldn't get anything going offensively in this one, so when they trailed 24-8 with under seven minutes to go, it looked over. However, running back Cam Skattebo led an incredible comeback, and the game ended up going into OT. Arizona State was a fourth and 13 stop away from winning, but the Longhorns got it done. They are moving on to the semis and they will play in the Cotton Bowl.

Texas will be taking on Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl as the Buckeyes rolled over Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday. The Buckeyes have been the most impressive team in the playoff, and they looked like the clear favorite to win it all against the Ducks.

Ohio State jumped on Oregon early and often on Wednesday, and the game was never close. The Ducks had no answer, and the Buckeyes ended up winning the game 41-21.

Lastly, Georgia and Notre Dame finished things off on Thursday in the Sugar Bowl. This one was quiet until the final minute of the second quarter when Notre Dame scored a quick 10 points, and then they returned the second half kickoff for a touchdown. All of a sudden, the Fighting Irish were up by 17, and they never looked back. They will be taking on Penn State in the semis.

We are down to just four teams left, and we will have a national champion crowned in two weeks.