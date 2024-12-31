On Tuesday, Jalen Milroe and the Alabama football program took the field for the Reliaquest Bowl vs the Michigan Wolverines from Tampa, Florida. It marked the Crimson Tide's first game since defeating the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl a month ago, and the team had since missed out on a berth in the college football playoff.

If Alabama was hoping to prove to the college football playoff committee that they made the wrong decision by letting SMU in over them, they had an interesting way of showing it in the first quarter against Michigan. In that frame alone, quarterback Jalen Milroe committed three turnovers, including an ugly interception that was nearly returned for a pick six, which put the Crimson Tide behind the eight ball early.

Needless to say, the folks over on X, formerly Twitter, were having a field day clowning the Alabama star.

One user couldn't help but notice that Milroe seems to turn into a completely different player when taking on the Georgia Bulldogs vs any other team.

“Milroe is an absolute bum if he’s not playing UGA. It’s insane,” wrote the user.

Others wondered if it was finally time to close the door on the Milroe era in Tuscaloosa.

“Yall ready to admit Milroe ain’t it?” wrote another user on X.

In fact, some went so far as to declare a boycott of the program if Milroe is still out there in 2025.

“I will NOT watch Alabama football next year if Jalen Milroe is QB,” wrote one Alabama fan.

In some respects, Alabama was lucky to find themselves trailing by “only” 16 points after the first quarter, considering all three of Milroe's turnovers took place close to his own end zone.

Milroe has struggled with turnovers throughout the year at Alabama, including throwing multiple costly interceptions in the team's playoff hopes-shattering loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in late November.

If Tuesday is the last time Milroe suits up in a crimson uniform, he certainly didn't get off to a great start in his final chapter.