The Michigan football team finished up its 2024 season on Tuesday with a 19-13 win over #11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Wolverines were 16.5-point underdogs heading into this one as they had several key players out due to opt-outs, but they were still able to get the job done. One newcomer that played a huge role in the victory was freshman running back Jordan Marshall, who ended up winning ReliaQuest Bowl MVP.

Michigan fans have been excited to see Jordan Marshall play, and he did not disappoint on Tuesday. The youngster took full advantage of his opportunity as he carried the ball 23 times for 100 yards. Alabama knew what was coming, and Marshall still found a way to have success.

Beating Ohio State and Alabama to end the year was a great way for the Michigan football team to conclude the season, but 8-5 is still not what this team expects. Marshall had a message for incoming freshman star quarterback Bryce Underwood after the win.

“It’s a good season, but it’s not Michigan’s standard,” Marshall said after the game, according to a post from Clayton Sayfie. “We gotta get it back to the standard, which is bringing national championships back here. And like I told [quarterback signee] Bryce [Underwood] right when we walked into the locker room, I was like, ‘This isn’t happening again. We’re playing for the ‘chip. We’re playing for the whole thing — the natty. That’s what we want.’”

With the way that this Michigan defense looked to end the year, that unit should be one of the best in the country next year with what they are returning. They just held two of the best offenses in college football to 10 (Ohio State) and 13 (Alabama) points, and Michigan was without their four best defensive players against the Crimson Tide. If the Wolverines just have a decent offense next year, they should be able to win a lot of games with this defense.

Michigan will have a much better quarterback room next year with Bryce Underwood and Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, and the backfield will be in good hands with Jordan Marshall and Alabama transfer Justice Haynes. The offense should be better. Wolverines fans should be excited for 2025.