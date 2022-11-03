Alabama football: 3 Crimson Tide predictions for LSU game

The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Alabama football bold predictions. The No. 6 Crimson Tide will travel to face the No. 10 LSU Tigers on Saturday. This is probably one of the most anticipated games of the week and should attract a lot of attention from fans.

Alabama is coming off its bye week after two important games. The team lost in a walk-off field goal by the Tennessee Volunteers, following it with a 30-6 win versus then-No. 24 Mississippi State. The victory over the Bulldogs maintained the Crimson Tide in contention for the College Football Playoff.

On the other hand, LSU made its debut in the top 25 thanks to an upset win over then-No. 7 Ole Miss. At 6-2, the Tigers are still in pursuit of winning the SEC West.

With that being said, here are some bold college football predictions for Alabama’s SEC clash against LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

3. Alabama’s defense holds Jayden Daniels to less than 300 all-purpose yards

One of the biggest reasons for Alabama’s success in recent years is its defense. Except for the game against Tennessee, this has been another season where the unit has shined for the Crimson Tide.

The Alabama football defense ranks No. 14, allowing only 2,365 yards across eight games. It also allows 295.6 total offensive yards per game, good for the top 15 in the country.

The problem is that the Crimson Tide will face one of the most versatile quarterbacks in college football this year. Jayden Daniels is in the top 30 as he is responsible for 292 yards per contest. For comparison, he is ahead of Bryce Young and Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei.

Daniels has completed 69.9% of his pass attempts for 1,812 yards and 12 touchdowns against just one interception. Notably, he has also rushed for 524 yards and nine scores. This includes two performances with at least 100 yards on the ground.

While Daniels will provide a big challenge, the bold prediction is that Alabama’s defense, led by linebacker Will Anderson Jr., will prevail. If the unit plays well, Daniels will be held to less than 300 all-purpose yards.

2. Bryce Young throws for 300+ yards, at least two touchdowns

If LSU has a quality quarterback, so does Alabama football. Following a Heisman-winning campaign, Bryce Young is once again in contention for the award.

In 2022, Young has completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,906 yards for 18 touchdowns and three picks despite missing one game due to an injury. Additionally, he has rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns.

Touchdown Alabama 🐘🔥 Bryce Young finds JoJo Earle for a Touchdown 🔥pic.twitter.com/qXzSgu0B8m — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) October 22, 2022

So far, the Crimson Tide quarterback has two 300-yard performances, including the game against the Volunteers where he had 455 passing yards. He also has five contests with multiple passing touchdowns, with a season-high being five in Week 1 versus Utah State.

As a team, LSU allows 204.2 passing yards per game. This means that Young should face one of his biggest challenges of the season. Still, the past two seasons are difficult to ignore. Because of that, the bold prediction is that Young will go off and have one of his best games of the year. He will end up throwing for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns.

1. Alabama wins by two scores

All things considered, the game between Alabama football and LSU is a must-see event this weekend. A battle between high-ranked teams is always one to keep an eye on, but the timing is making it even better. With the first CFP rankings coming off days prior to the matchup, both teams have a lot to prove.

Despite being in the top 10, the Tigers’ position could be a surprise as they were unranked for most of the season, peaking at No. 25 in early October. While Alabama has been considered a CFP and SEC contender since the preseason, including multiple weeks as the No. 1 team in the nation.

Still, a conference game with high stakes can go many ways. LSU should have momentum on its side with the win over Ole Miss as opposed to Alabama, which has not played since Oct. 22. With both teams having elite offenses and great defenses, this should be a close game for most of the day. Also, head coaches Nick Saban and Brian Kelly should create a game of chess on the field Saturday

However, the experience should be in favor of the Crimson Tide. Young and other players have a history with big games, including conference championship games and CFP appearances. Meanwhile, LSU has struggled in the last couple of seasons, with the last time it had a winning season being in 2019 when they won the national title led by Joe Burrow.

The bold prediction is that Alabama football will use that experience to win the game. With LSU under pressure, the Crimson Tide will take advantage and win the game by two scores but sealing the deal just in the final minutes.