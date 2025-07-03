The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent addition of Deandre Ayton has not only addressed a critical roster need but also added an unexpected layer to LeBron James’ already historic resume. With Ayton’s arrival, James will now have played alongside nine No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks during his career, a staggering stat that only adds to the evidence of how long and impactful his run in the NBA has been.

Ayton, the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, joins a list of fellow top picks who have teamed up with LeBron, including Shaquille O'Neal, Joe Smith, Greg Oden, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Rose, Andrew Bogut, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, and now Ayton. Notably, James has also shared the floor with Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan, and Anthony Edwards during international play.

The Lakers secured Ayton on a two-year, $16.6 million deal, which includes a player option for the second season. The 26-year-old center agreed to a buyout with Portland, forfeiting $10 million of his $34 million contract to hit free agency. In a tight race for his signature, the Lakers won against contenders like the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks, the latter of which pivoted to acquire Myles Turner instead.

Ayton is coming off a down year, averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks in just 40 games with the Trail Blazers, while shooting 56.6% from the field. It was statistically the weakest season of his career in scoring, tying a career-low. Despite recent inconsistencies, Ayton has averaged double-digit rebounds across all seven of his NBA seasons.

With Ayton now linking up with Luka Doncic, another member of the 2018 draft class, the Lakers seek to establish a dominant pick-and-roll dynamic. The move addresses a major void left after the Lakers benched Jaxson Hayes during their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ayton’s ability as a lob threat and interior presence aligns better with Doncic's style than other targets like Brook Lopez, who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Meanwhile, James, entering his record-setting 23rd NBA season, continues to defy time. The 40-year-old has exercised his $52.6 million player option to remain with the Lakers in 2025–26, aiming to compete for one more championship. James, who has played 1,562 regular-season games, is only 50 games shy of surpassing Robert Parish’s all-time record of 1,611 games.

In 2024–25, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in 70 games, placing him in the top 22 across all three major statistical categories. As the NBA’s all-time leading scorer with 42,184 points, his career totals also include 8,162 playoff points, 57,447 minutes played, and a membership in the exclusive 30K-10K-10K club.