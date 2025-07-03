The starters for the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game were revealed on Wednesday night. While every player on each team is a deserving inclusion, there were some big names left out of the All-Star Game's starting lineups alongside Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, and Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena missed the cut.

All four players are likely to be on the team as substitutes and will likely see playing time during the game. Alonso is also expected to participate in this year's Home Run Derby. However, they will not have the distinction of starting All-Star Weekend's marquee event. Unfortunately for them, the competition at their positions was simply too steep to overcome.

Wood was beaten out in the National League outfield by Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, and Ronald Acuna Jr.. Alonso was narrowly beaten out by Freddie Freeman at first base. De La Cruz finished behind Alonso's Mets teammate, Francisco Lindor, at shortstop.

In the American League, Pena has played at an MVP level for the Astros this season. However, the voting favored another shortstop in the AL West. Athletics rookie standout Jacob Wilson received the nod at shortstop for the AL.

The reserves for the All-Star Game will have to wait until July 6 to hear their names called. All four players who were not named starters will more than likely hear their names called then. However, not all of them will play in the game.

Pena is on Houston's injured list with a fractured ribcage. The Astros' star will be out for at least ten days and will likely prioritize the second half of the regular season over the All-Star Game.

All of the other “snubs” are healthy, and have been making news. De La Cruz, for example, will not participate in the Home Run Derby. So far, only Acuna Jr. and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh are the only ones to officially declare their interest. However, Alonso has become a staple in the competition and will likely participate.

The All-Star Game is full of star power yet again as the league's best converge on Truist Park in Atlanta. While Wood could blame the location for his “snub”, he will still get a chance to rub elbows with some of baseball's biggest stars.

