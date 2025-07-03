After a demoralizing three-game sweep by the Pittsburgh Pirates the New York Mets dropped the first game of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, extending their losing streak to four straight. But New York’s bats came alive in Game 2 as the top of the Mets’ order gave the team an early lead in dramatic fashion.

Facing Brewers’ phenom Jacob Misiorowski in the bottom of the second inning with the bases loaded and two outs, Brandon Nimmo delivered. The Mets left fielder yanked a 95 mph slider just over the fence in right for a grand slam, putting New York up 4-0.

Misiorowski attempted to shake off the mistake and get out of the inning. But after getting ahead in the count, Francisco Lindor crushed a 1-2 fastball 379 feet to right center, giving the Mets back-to-back homers.

After a sluggish June, during which he hit just .204 with a .628 OPS, Lindor is looking to pick things up in July. He’s now up to 17 home runs and 44 RBI on the season.

Francisco Lindor and the Mets look to rebound from June slump

Nimmo actually had a strong month of June despite the Mets’ struggles. The veteran outfielder slashed .289/.360/.519 with 6 homers, 14 RBI and 6 stolen bases last month. With his grand slam Wednesday, he has 16 home runs and 47 RBI in 2025. He picked up his eighth stolen base of the year against the Brewers.

While the Mets’ back-to-back dongs were impressive, it’s even more impressive coming off of Milwaukee’s rookie flamethrower. Misiorowski has looked unhittable during his brief time in the majors. In his last outing, Misiorowski outdueled Paul Skenes, running his record up to 3-0 in three starts with a 1.13 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, 10.7 K/9 and preposterous 362 ERA+.

But he was bound to stumble at some point. On Wednesday, Misiorowski allowed 5 earned runs on 5 hits and 3 walks in just 3 ⅔ innings against the Mets. New York is up 5-0 in the fifth inning, looking for its first win since June 26 against the Atlanta Braves.

