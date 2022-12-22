By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Peyton Bowen, a 5-star safety, has had a college football recruiting journey that would make The Clash proud. Bowen, who committed to Notre Dame last January, flipped his commitment to Oregon on Early Signing Day on Wednesday. But Thursday came and there were rumors that the Ducks had an “uphill climb” to secure Peyton Bowen’s signature. Jackson Arnold, Bowen’s high school teammate who had just committed to Oklahoma football, sent out an excited tweet and one report had linked Bowen to the Sooners.

Sure enough, Bowen confirmed such rumors and reports, announcing that he would be officially committing to the Sooners in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

Bowen said the following, “Oregon and Notre Dame faithful, I am sorry for how I handled this process. Changing my decision on signing day, the hat pump fake, all of it could have been handled better. I can’t change what I did but this experience is something I will learn from. Oklahoma family, I am excited to join this wonderful program and represent this university going forward.”

It was a nice gesture from Peyton Bowen to apologize to the Oregon and Notre Dame football fans, who each felt the elation at securing his commitment- and then the pain of losing it.

Bowen is a huge get for Brent Venables’ defense, which allowed 29.6 points and 450.5 yards per game in his first year as the head coach.

Oklahoma football’s passing defense gets a huge boost with the Peyton Bowen commitment. And one of the most bizarre recruiting situations has seemingly come to an end.