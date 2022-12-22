By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The University of Oregon football program had a massive Early Signing Day on Wednesday, and head coach Dan Lanning knew it.

The Ducks’ coach posted an eight-second video of himself smoking a cigar to Twitter on Thursday morning in a huge power move from the 36-year-old former linebacker.

Oregon was one of the biggest winners when the early signing period kicked off on Wednesday. It didn’t start well, after the school lost blue-chip QB prospect Dante Moore to begin the week, but Lanning didn’t let that deter him.

The head coach got to work on Wednesday, recruiting five-star edge runner Matayo Uiagalelei and five-star safety Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame. Adding those two important players would have been a huge win, but Lanning wasn’t done there. He continued by getting a pledge from Irish running back Jayden Limar.

But he still wasn’t done there, flipping Baylor quarterback commit Austin Novosad in another W, before grabbing LSU cornerback commit Daylen Austin to end the day. It truly was a massive haul for Lanning, the Ducks and all of Eugene, Oregon.

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are well into preparations for the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 against the North Carolina Tar Heels, and they’ll have plenty of motivation after Wednesday.

Lanning was named the 35th head coach of the University of Oregon in Dec. 2021, after signing a six-year, $29.1 million contract with the Ducks. He previously served as the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at the University of Georgia from 2019 to 2021. He played as a linebacker at William Jewell College in Missouri from 2004 to 2007.