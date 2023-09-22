Alabama football coach Nick Saban is confident in his team ahead of its clash against No. 15 Ole Miss. Via 247Sports' Charlie Potter:

“The team has done a really good job of preparing for the game,” he said. “I have a lot of confidence in them. I believe in them.”

Saban's team is wanting to bounce back from its loss to No. 3 Texas Sept. 9. The Crimson Tide defeated South Florida, 17-3, in an underwhelming performance last week.

Alabama football is yet to find consistency at quarterback. The Crimson Tide played two signal-callers in the game, Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson, and the two combined for 10-of-23 passing for 107 yards.

Alabama previously started Jalen Milroe, who is a good athlete but missed some important throws against the Longhorns.

Alabama football is looking to make the College Football Playoff, but it likely will have to win and defeat Georgia in the SEC Championship to advance. Alabama has not missed the four-team playoff since it began in 2014.

Following its game against the Rebels, Alabama football will have two straight road games against Mississippi State and Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide then have three home games against Arkansas, Tennessee and LSU.

LSU is considered to be the favorite to win the SEC West and advance to the conference championship. The Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide last season and are currently ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

The winner of the LSU-Alabama game will very likely reach the conference championship to face the Bulldogs, who have won back-to-back national championships.