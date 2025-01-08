One of the biggest surprises in college football this season as the success of South Carolina. The Gamecocks started the season just 3-3, but finished the regular season with six consecutive wins to move right up to the brink of the College Football Playoff. Even though Shane Beamer and company missed out on the 12-team bracket and lost their bowl game against Illinois, it's clear that this program is on the right track.

Now, South Carolina is trying to build up its roster to reach the CFP next season. The Gamecocks are now an attractive destination for some of the biggest names in the transfer portal, and they landed a huge name on Tuesday. Former Utah State running back Rahsul Faison has committed to South Carolina, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Faison was a quality player for Utah State in 2023, but he really emerged as an elite offensive weapon in 2024. This past season, the star running back finished with 1,109 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, constantly carrying an Aggies offense that wasn't getting a whole lot out of the passing game and the quarterback position.

Faison will have big shoes to fill after the departure of running back Rocket Sanders, who was one of the primary engines of the South Carolina offense last season. However, he should provide the offense with a ton of explosiveness next season.

Beamer is adding to his young core that is already very talented. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers showed plenty of promising signs during his redshirt freshman season and defensive end Dylan Stewart is one of the most talented true freshman in the country.

Assuming Sellers takes another step forward as a passer in 2025, this South Carolina offense could be one of the best in the nation. The ground attack featuring Faison and Sellers together will be extremely hard for opposing defenses to stop, which will present major problems for the rest of the SEC when trying to slow down this South Carolina football team.