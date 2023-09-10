It doesn't happen very often, but when it does, it's nothing short of historic at this point. Alabama football lost a game in Week 2 of the 2023 season. In a rematch from last year's showdown that took place in Austin, TX, the Texas Longhorns football team made the trek to Tuscaloosa and beat the Crimson Tide. Not only did Texas beat Alabama, they controlled the entire game on Saturday night. The Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian outmatched, outplayed, and surprisingly, out-coached Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. There were some obvious areas for concern, with the most notable being what Alabama fans have been concerned about all offseason: who is the starting quarterback?

Jalen Milroe should be benched

The long-awaited answer to the starting quarterback question was eventually answered just a day prior to Alabama's opening game of the season against Middle Tennessee State (MTSU), per ESPN. Milroe would get the start, playing a majority of the notable playing time against the lesser opponent that the Crimson Tide put 56 points on. Milroe would go 13-for-18 for 194 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. Not much else was needed, but it was a bit surprising that the other two quarterbacks, who were said to be in a three-way tie for most of fall camp, didn't get more playing time to see exactly how they would play during a real game. Tyler Buchner, the transfer from Notre Dame, would only go 3-for-5 for 27 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. Ty Simpson would do even less, completing only one pass attempt for five yards.

Even though Milroe was the long-awaited answer at starting quarterback, I don't believe he's the final answer for the Alabama football team this season. This position feels like it's going to need a lot of use of the eraser or backspace button. The Crimson Tide had the unfortunate task of facing a talented and highly-ranked Texas football team on Saturday in an early Week 2 matchup that was built to beat teams like Alabama. And that's exactly what they did. They exposed Alabama for some glaring weaknesses that were hidden by the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, Bryce Young, from last season.

Young made up for a lot of deficiencies on the Alabama offense last season that reappeared against Texas on Saturday night. Most notably, Milroe is not the same type of quarterback that Young is. Milroe wants to make plays with his feet too often and is indecisive and hesitant. Milroe only completed 51.8 percent of his passes against Texas, throwing two touchdowns along with the same number of interceptions. For the game as a whole, Milroe was a mixed bag to say the least. Alabama stayed within reach, but the eye test says that a more consistent quarterback keeps Alabama in the game longer, maybe even winning the game.

It's time to give Tyler Buchner a start

Bringing in Tommy Rees from Notre Dame as an offensive coordinator seemed like a step in the right direction for Saban and the Crimson Tide. Later, coming with him was his quarterback from last season, Tyler Buchner, whose season was cut short after an early season injury last year. This was more than likely the red flag for Alabama fans — or at least it should have been — that the quarterback room was not fulfilled and ready to replace their former Heisman winner in Young. Buchner has some experience and some decent numbers, but obviously nothing like some of the former great Alabama quarterbacks those in Tuscaloosa have been blessed with over the years.

If for nothing else, the familiarity with Rees seemed like reason enough for Buchner to get the start over Milroe and Simpson. Yet, that wasn't the case. As the game progressed against Texas and Milroe kept stalling drives or killing them altogether with his two interceptions, most believed that Saban would go to his bullpen a la the 2018 national championship game against Georgia when he benched Jalen Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa. That was never the case, though.

Alabama will face South Florida in Week 3, where they have a 98.6 percent chance of winning, according to ESPN analytics. This could perhaps be a time to give Buchner the start, with it being just a week before Alabama begins SEC play where they'll face another former Saban assistant in Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. Buchner could certainly use the reps, and this would be yet another opportune time for Saban, Rees, and Alabama to hit a bit of the reset button on the offense.