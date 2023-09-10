Texas football went into Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa and handed Alabama its first home loss since 2019. Also, Steve Sarkisian got revenge against his former boss, Nick Saban.

Sarkisian, a former Alabama offensive coordinator, came into the game 14-12 at Texas and with just two wins in nine tries against ranked teams. He left with a doozy of a victory over his former boss. Texas football fans lingered, sometimes breaking into chants of “SEC.”

Sarkisian reiterated that this game wouldn't make or break the Longhorns' season, but added it's a solid “benchmark” for where they stand.

“We have a ton of respect for Alabama, and I know how well they're coached. I know how hard they play,” he said, via ESPN. “I think it just shows a lot about what we're capable of. Like I said coming into this game, this game isn't going to define our season. We have 10 regular-season games left.”

Texas jumped out to a 13-3 lead early before Alabama bounced back and looked on the verge of taking over in the second half. Instead, it was Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns who punched back, dominating the fourth quarter to earn the 34-24 victory. Sarkisian was really impressed by how his Texas football team responded to the adversity.

“Even when it got dicey … I love the response and the grit and perseverance our guys showed,” Sarkisian said.

Is Texas football actually back? It sure seems like it after going into Alabama and taking down the Crimson Tide. This could wind up being a special season in Austin, but there's a long way to go.