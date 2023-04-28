Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Alabama Crimson Tide stunned everybody by bringing in former Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner in the transfer portal. With the Spring Game in the rearview mirror and the Crimson Tide beginning the post-Bryce Young era, the quarterback position is the biggest question mark of them all.

The decision to bring in Buchner was a shock, but the reasoning behind it makes sense, as Nick Saban mentioned (h/t Charlie Potter of 247 Sports).

“We wanted to give our quarterbacks in our program every opportunity to win the job in spring practice. We felt like we needed to add some competition in the room.”

The Alabama QB room took a giant hit with Young leaving for the NFL and now is time to find his successor. Fellow Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe issued his thoughts on Buchner coming, and Irish HC Marcus Freeman discussed Buchner’s departure from South Bend.

Buchner played in 10 games in his freshman season and just three games last year, totaling six touchdowns and eight interceptions across his tenure in South Bend. However, with the Alabama QB struggles during Spring practice, Buchner should come in and immediately compete for the starting job.

Another interesting wrinkle is new Alabama OC Tommy Rees, who came over from Notre Dame this offseason once Bill O’Brien returned to the NFL. Buchner reuniting with Rees is quite the story, and there all a lot of signs that signal that Tyler Buchner should have a clear path to the starting job for the Crimson Tide when the season kicks off.