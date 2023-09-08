Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was thrilled with the performance of his Alabama football successor, Jalen Milroe against Middle Tennessee to open the season. Not that Young didn't see it coming.

“I've been able to see him progress behind the scenes for years now, and again, there's nothing surprising about what he did.” Young gushed to the media, via TC Vidz. “I'm super excited for him.”

After Saturday's dominant display, Alabama fans are excited too. Excited to see what else Milroe can do.

The redshirt sophomore QB made his second career start on Saturday and turned in a nearly flawless performance. Milroe finished the game 13-for-18 for 194 passing yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

He added 48 yards on seven carries, hitting paydirt twice in Alabama football's 56-7 win. Young summed up the performance nicely: “Jalen balled out.”

Young was complimentary not just about Milroe's performance, but also his preparation to be the starting quarterback for Alabama. “I've been able to watch him grow and continue to get better in all aspects…from being on the field to off the field his understanding of the game and of the offense.”

No one knows the pressure that comes with being the Tide QB better than Young. Bama won the 2020 National Championship in his freshman year before taking over the starting job in 2021. He proceeded to win the Heisman Trophy and led the team back to the title game, where they lost to Georgia.

But from the sound of it, Milroe has what it takes to follow in Young's footsteps, and the Panthers rookie knows it. “He's a great player and it shows on the field, but also he's a great person, great dude.”