Looks like Alabama will be just fine this season. Entering the 2023 college football season, some fans were uncertain about Alabama and whether they can maintain their competitiveness. They lost many of their important players. including star quarterback Bryce Young, with Jalen Milroe taking his place. Without the Heisman winner under center, will the Crimson Tide continue their excellence?

As it turns out, the answer to that is a resounding yes. Jalen Milroe had an excellent game for Alabama football during their season opener, throwing for three touchdowns against Middle Tennessee and running two TDs. It was a resounding performance from Milroe, who is looking to cement his position as the full-time starter. After the game, Nick Saban talked about the QB's first start this season, per ESPN.

“Jalen did a good job,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “I think he's had a good fall camp. I thought he played well in both scrimmages. I think he's more confident and doing a good job in the passing game. His athleticism helps him. … You know, he's a threat to pull the ball, which he scored a touchdown on that. And I thought he threw the ball effectively. So I thought they played well.”

Milroe gives Alabama football a completely different look on offense. His skillset allows the Crimson Tide to run a much more diverse playbook. The QB showed out in his first game as a starter this season, throwing for 194 yards on 13 completions while running for 48 yards. It was a good sign for the team moving forward.

It remains to be seen how Alabama will do against much stronger competition. However, there's nothing wrong with a good, clean beatdown. We'll see if the Crimson Tide can continue this performance against the Texas Longhorns next week.