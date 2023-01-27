Alabama did not make the College Football Playoff this past season, and that’s almost certainly going to mean extra motivation for head coach Nick Saban’s team in 2023.

The Crimson Tide has been the premier program in college football, and it seems quite likely that Alabama will put together a team that is good enough to return to the College Football Playoff next season.

Normally, a team that loses a quarterback like Bryce Young to the NFL is not necessarily going to return to glory right away, but the Crimson Tide has a powerful cast of returning athletes and the recruiting pipeline remains at or near the top of the college football world.

Young is likely to be one of the top picks in the NFL Draft this spring, and the Crimson Tide will turn to Jalen Milroe to be their next star at quarterback. If injuries or disappointing play become factors, Ty Simpson should have a chance to step up. Additionally, Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan will also have a chance to show what they can do if Milroe and Simpson fail to stay healthy

Jalen Milroe

Milroe has the first crack at the starting quarterback position and it would be a major surprise if he doesn’t open the season under center. Milroe is a 6-2, 201-pound athlete from Katy, Texas. He is big enough to shake off tackles and athletic enough to make plays with his feet.

Milroe appeared in eight games this season and completed 58.4% of his passes for 297 yards, but he did throw 3 interceptions. He is a powerful runner, and he gained 265 yards on the ground and scored a touchdown.

He explained what he wants to do in the weeks and months leading up to the 2023 season.

“Overall, just get 1% better each and every day,” Milroe said after Alabama’s victory in the Sugar Bowl. “Just collaborate with the team, find our identity, come together as a team and just build on each day we have together. There’s more in my toolbox that I can learn from. Just make each of my strengths stronger and turn any weaknesses into a strength.”

Ty Simpson

Simpson stands 6-2 and 185 pounds as he prepares to enter his second season at Alabama.

He is at his best when he can settle in the pocket and deliver the football. He has excellent quickness and understands how to get away from the pass rush. He is able to stay focused on what is going on downfield, even when the protection breaks down.

He has a quick delivery and outstanding arm strength. He will throw his receivers open, and diagnoses the soft spots in the secondary quickly. While he is a better passer than runner, he ran for more than 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns as a high school senior

Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan

Holstein is a 6-4, 222-pound passer from Zachary, Louisiana, and he threw for 2,153 yards and 22 touchdowns while exceeding the 65 percent mark in completing. He had a 54-11 TD-interception ratio during his three years as a starter.

Lonergan is 6-2 and 198 pounds and he hails from Snellville, Georgia. He threw for 9,717 yards during his high school career with 75 passing touchdowns and 25 rushing touchdowns. He has a powerful arm and also has gotten attention as a pitcher in baseball.