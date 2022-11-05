Bryce Young’s honest take on ‘pain of defeat’ after Alabama’s loss to Tennessee

Alabama football dropped a devastating game against Tennessee earlier this season. Crimson Tide star QB Bryce Young recently opened up on the defeat ahead of Saturday’s Alabama-LSU clash, per College GameDay on Twitter.

“That highlighted a lot of things as a team that we need to improve on,” Young said in reference to the loss at Tennessee. “We have a lot more urgency. When you feel the pain of defeat, you don’t want to feel that again.”

Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is one of the best quarterbacks in college football. But his primary goal is to win a national championship. The loss to the Volunteers hurt Alabama’s chances of making the playoffs, but the Crimson Tide can still make a run. However, they need to continue winning moving forward.

Alabama’s matchup with LSU is a highly antiquated affair. The Crimson Tide come into the game sporting a 7-1 record, while the Tigers are 6-2. Although Alabama football is the favorite, this is an LSU team that will not back down. Nevertheless, Nick Saban is confident in Bryce Young’s ability to lead the team on the field. Despite LSU presenting a difficult test, Alabama expects to get the job done on Saturday.

If Alabama wins the game, their schedule will be manageable moving forward. Mississippi will be a challenging opponent next week, but they will finish November with back-to-back winnable matchups against Austin Peay and Auburn.

Bryce Young will do everything in his power to avoid feeling the pain of defeat again.