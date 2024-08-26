The Alabama football team has a lot of new faces this season after head coach Nick Saban decided it was time to call it a career after last season. Kalen DeBoer is now the head coach of the Crimson Tide, and transfer portal departures are something that every new head coach deals with nowadays. However, DeBoer and Alabama also did a good job of reloading in the portal, and one of their best additions is Michigan defensive back transfer Keon Sabb.

Keon Sabb and Michigan eliminated Alabama football in the College Football Playoff last season, but Sabb then joined the Crimson Tide when the offseason rolled around. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is excited to see Sabb in game action this year.

“Lotta new faces in the @AlabamaFTBL secondary this season,” Chris Low said in a post. “Somebody DC Kane Wommack is eager to see in a game is Michigan transfer safety Keon Sabb. ‘Phenomenal' is how Wommack described Sabb’s progress.”

Sabb came on strong at the end of last season for Michigan and he made some great plays. He was going to be a starter for the Wolverines this season, but instead, he will play a major role for this Alabama defense.

“He’s starting to play with anticipation and communicating at a high level,” Kane Wommack said.

There are definitely a lot of question marks surrounding this Alabama team heading into the 2024 season. How could there not be after losing one of greatest head coaches of all time? Some of the biggest question marks are surrounding the secondary and that will be a crucial unit for the Crimson Tide. Sabb will be an extremely important player this season.

Keon Sabb is ready for a breakout year

Last year was Keon Sabb's first year getting college football playing time, and he did not disappoint. Sabb ended up being an important contributor for the Michigan defense as he finished the season with 28 total tackles and two interceptions. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown. Sabb also had half a sack.

Sabb had good numbers from last year and he also stepped up in some big moments. In fact, one of the best plays he made last season was against Alabama in the Rose Bowl as he came up with a clutch tackle late in the fourth quarter (pictured above). With another offseason under his belt, Sabb should be able to have a big 2024 campaign.

We don't have to wait much longer to see Keon Sabb and this Alabama football team in action for the first time. The Kalen DeBoer era will begin on Saturday night as the Crimson Tide will open the season against Western Kentucky at 7:00 PM ET from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The game will be airing on ESPN and Alabama is favored by 31.5 points. Everyone is eager to see what this team will look like in their first game without Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide are ranked #5 in the preseason AP Poll to begin the year.