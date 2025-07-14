LSU football received some tough news over the weekend, as one of its star wide receivers was involved in a car accident, according to Wilson Alexander of NOLA News.

“LSU WR Nic Anderson was in a car accident Friday night and needed medical treatment, Brian Kelly told me, but it’s not going to sideline him long. He’s expected to practice at the start of camp,” Alexander wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The good news is that Anderson is not expected to miss any significant time and should be available when camp begins. Head coach Brian Kelly noted that the signs are positive for Anderson.

“It wasn't quite as bad as (quarterback) Colin Hurley's, which was life-threatening, but enough that he had to get checked in and stayed overnight for observations,” Kelly said via The Advocate. “But he comes out of it really good.”

Anderson transferred to LSU from Oklahoma in December 2024 as the No. 3 wide receiver in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He wasn't on the field as much during spring practice while he recovered from the injuries that he dealt with while he was with the Sooners. He missed most of last season because of a lower-body issue.

“We didn’t want to get into a situation where, as you know, the medical issues with him at Oklahoma were real,” Kelly said. “So, we just wanted to be careful with him.”

It was Anderson's second season when he broke out, as he caught 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The hope is that Anderson can return to his old self before the injuries, which would be big for LSU as they look to be competitive this season. They have the talent on the team to do it, and health will be the one thing that will help them this season as they go through the SEC.