Legendary and retired head coach Nick Saban accomplished everything there is to in college football, but apparently, one unnamed yet purportedly prominent source firmly believes the 73-year-old is interested in returning to the sidelines at some point in the future.

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, who played under Saban for four years and won a national championship with him in 2010, just raised many eyebrows on SEC Media Days. While speaking with analyst and television personality Paul Finebaum on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,” the former New York Jets signal-caller claimed that someone “in the know,” whom he has “a lot of respect for,” thinks the Crimson Tide icon “is not done coaching.”

Finebaum immediately pushed back on the notion, and McElroy himself admitted that he does not anticipate a comeback, either. But he reiterated that the claim comes from a reputable source. “If it wasn't someone notable, I would never say a word.” Finebaum then entertained the possibility of such a scenario coming to pass, suggesting that he has a team in mind if Saban did make an official return to coaching. He did not go further than that, however.

Could Nick Saban really put the headset back on?

Although people will try to resist the urge to speculate, interest will inevitably rise following these soundbites. Reluctance is understandable, given that Saban has won seven national championships and is widely regarded as the greatest HC of all-time. He has a sweet gig working on ESPN's College GameDay and appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” during the season, giving him the freedom to live life to the fullest for most of the year. Furthermore, the legend has criticized the current NIL and transfer portal system. Both logic and the college football landscape suggest that a return does not make complete sense.

But dedicating one's life to coaching can be considered irrational in and of itself. The commitment and stress that come from leading a college program is substantial. Endless hours are spent game-planning and making recruiting pitches, simultaneously balancing the present with the future. Nick Saban endured that brutal grind for all the perks that come with it: glory, passion, and, of course, lots and lots of money.

He did this until the age of 72, so it is plausible that the two-time AP Coach of the Year would consider resuming his duties a couple of seasons later. Because of the emphasis that Greg McElroy placed on his source's credibility, going as far to say he “admires” the individual, the industry will at least monitor Saban's situation.